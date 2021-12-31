No. 9 Michigan tops short-handed No. 25 Ohio State 90-71

It was the Wolverines’ biggest margin of victory over Ohio St., topping a 15-point, 64-49 win on Jan. 5, 2014.

“I mean, it’s the greatest rivalry in college athletics, so we knew that it was going to be a game of runs and that they were great shooters," Barnes Arico said. “And every time they did, we were able to weather the storm, which I think is real growth for our team.”

Several positive COVID-19 tests limited the bench for the Buckeyes, who were without senior starting guard Braxtin Miller for the first time this season.

Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 26 points, while Taylor Mikesell had 25.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: This was a rivalry the Buckeyes dominated for decades, compiling a 47-6 advantage through the 2009-10 season, but not as much anymore. Michigan has claimed nine wins in the last 19 games, including two straight. Both teams have entered the game ranked in the Top 25 in four of the last nine meetings, something that hadn’t happened before 2018. Before Friday’s blowout, the previous 11 games had been decided by a total of 71 points and all by single-digit margins.

Michigan: Coming off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance last spring, the firsts haven’t stopped coming this winter. The Wolverines posted their first top-10 ranking (and their highest ranking at No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll) after a first win over a top-five opponent. Coach Kim Barnes Arico became the program’s first 200-win coach in November.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ Monday game against Penn State was postponed, so they won’t return to the court until Thursday, when they host Illinois, a program they’ve beaten eight straight times.

Michigan: The Wolverines open the new year with a road date at Nebraska on Tuesday, taking on a Cornhuskers squad they’ve beaten in six of the last nine meetings.

___

Caption Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5) drives through Michigan guard Danielle Rauch, left, and forward Cameron Williams (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) attempts a layup as Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) steals the ball and goes up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio