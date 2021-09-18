No. 9 Buckeyes struggle with Tulsa, pull away for 41-20 win

Ohio State's freshman quarterback, C.J. Stroud missed some receivers, tossed an interception and lost a fumble. He threw for 185 yards and a late touchdown to Garrett Wilson that gave the Buckeyes some breathing room.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane took advantage of a still-disheveled Ohio State squad and went at the Buckeyes hard. They put up more that 500 yards of offense and stopped nearly everybody except Henderson.

Ohio State: Defensive issues are still prominent. Stroud has moments where he still looks uncomfortable. Coach Ryan Day may have found a bell cow after splitting carries among Henderson and a couple others in the first two games.

INJURIES

Ohio State G Thayer Munford left the game with an injury to his right leg late in the first quarter. S Josh Proctor, the most experienced player on the defense, was out after suffering a leg injury suffered in last week's game. DE Zach Harrison also was out with an unspecified ailment.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Struggling with a 25 1/2-point underdog at home likely won't get the Buckeyes many extra votes, especially with last week's loss still fresh.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: Hosts Arkansas State next Saturday. Ohio State: Hosts Akron next Saturday in a prime-time contest.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, celebrates his touchdown against Tulsa with teammate Dawand Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, is tackled by Tulsa defensive backs Bryson Powers, bottom, and Jaise Oliver during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Tulsa defensive back Tyon Davis, right, tackles Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Tulsa defensive back Tyon Davis, bottom, tackles Ohio State running back Master Teague (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, runs out of bounds as Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Tulsa defensive back LJ Wallace, right, forces Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, left, tries to tackle Tulsa receiver Josh Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete