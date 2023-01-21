No. 8 Xavier bounces back with 95-82 win over Georgetown

Freemantle's 3-pointer gave the Musketeers their largest lead of the game, 76-64, with 9:11 left.

Freemantle also scored 30 points vs. UConn on Feb. 13, 2021.

Xavier, which averages 83.5 points, scored 90 or more points for the sixth time this season.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgetown: The Hoyas' program continues to struggle under legendary former player Patrick Ewing, who is 73-99 since becoming head coach in 2017. Ewing's contract runs through this season. Georgetown’s last regular-season Big East win came on March 2, 2021, at home against Xavier.

Xavier: The Musketeers lead the nation in assists per game at 20.6, but had only 13 in the loss at DePaul, its second-lowest total of the season behind nine in a loss to Duke on Nov. 25. On Saturday, they dished out a season-high 31 assists.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts DePaul on Tuesday.

Xavier: Plays at No. 15 UConn on Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel