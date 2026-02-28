No. 8 Purdue takes road win streak into matchup with Ohio State

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue visits Ohio State trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-3 in home games. Ohio State scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 3.2.

Ohio State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Purdue has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher Loyer averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Braden Smith is averaging 15 points, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.