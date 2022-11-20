No. 8 Ohio State women roll past McNeese 99-43

The Buckeyes spotted the Cowgirls the first bucket of the game, then scored the next 26 points to lead 26-2 before McNeese scored again. Ohio State led 35-8 after one quarter and 60-23 at halftime.

“In general, we try to be the best version of ourself,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “I thought we showed up ready and inflicted our will on the game.”