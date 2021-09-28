No. 7 Bearcats get back to work for No. 9 Notre Dame

And Cincinnati second-year graduate transfer Michael Young Jr., a wide receiver, previously played at Notre Dame.

Those relationships are just two of many shared by the two top-10 teams going into Saturday’s game, their first against each other since 1900. Long-standing relationships with opposing coaches are nothing new to Fickell.

“It’s the nature of the business,” he said. “A lot of coaches are buddies and friends who you might’ve worked with for a long time or played with. Individually, some of our guys have a relationship with Coach Freeman. Those are things people talk about. It can distract us from what we have to do, but once the ball is kicked off, you don’t think about it until it’s 0-0 on the clock.”

Fickell was more concerned about how his team would handle the atmosphere of playing against what he described as one of college football’s top five programs. He’s hoping that playing then-No. 9 Georgia in last season’s Peach Bowl and working through the recent announcement that Cincinnati would be joining the Big 12 Conference will help the Bearcats handle the hoopla.

“It’s big,” he admitted. “I’m not going to lie to you. Once the thing is kicked off, you can’t let all of the emotions about what was going on affect you. You can’t let it drain you. It can happen to coaches. With all of the things you do to prepare, once you get to Saturday, it can drain you.

“It’s a big game any time you play Notre Dame. They’re a top-five program, not just all-time but over the past five years. This just happens to be the year that both teams are really good and ranked high, but you can’t spend all of your emotions worrying about what’s going on.

“It’s definitely a measuring stick. Georgia was a top-10 program. Notre Dame is a top-five program, not just over the last 100 years, but over the last five. That it’s the ultimate measuring stick in all that we do is what’s great for us.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25