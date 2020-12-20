No. 6 Cincinnati lands Peach Bowl date with No. 11 Georgia

The Bearcats relied on their strong defense. Cincinnati ranks No. 7 in the nation with its average of 16 points allowed per game.

Georgia (7-2) saw its streak of three consecutive appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game end this season. The Bulldogs have not played since a 49-14 win at Missouri on Dec. 12.

Georgia's scheduled home game against Vanderbilt on Dec. 19 was canceled after the COVID-19 issues cut into the Commodores' available players. When Georgia could not schedule a replacement game, the Bulldogs were left with only three home games and no senior day.

The Bulldogs have had there players start at quarterback in only nine games. D'Wan Mathis opened the season as the starter before former walk-on Stetson Bennett took over.

Finally, coach Kirby Smart switched to Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels and suddenly the Bulldogs found balance in their offense. Georgia has averaged 41.9 points and 498 yards in three games, all wins, with Daniels at quarterback.

Georgia was No. 9 in Sunday’s CFP ranking, one spot behind the Bearcats.

Georgia is 2-0 against Cincinnati but the teams haven't played since 1976, when the Bulldogs took a 31-17 home win.

