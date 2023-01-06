No. 5 UConn, without Auriemma, beats Xavier for 6th straight

Leading scorer Azzi Fudd is expected to return shortly from a knee injury that has kept her on the bench since early December. She participated in warmups on Thursday as part of her rehab.

Fudd has missed eight games since injuring her knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4.

Guard Caroline Ducharme missed her second consecutive game in concussion protocol.

Only three Huskies players have played in every game this season.

It was the fourth game Auriemma missed this season due to illness. The Hall of Fame coach also sat out Tuesday’s win at Butler. The school didn’t release a timetable for his return.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who has been on Auriemma's staff since 1985, took over head coaching duties. She is 17-0 when filling in for him.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

His 91-year-old mother, Marsiella Auriemma, died on Dec. 8.

UConn had a sloppy start but rolled after that.

Griffin had nine points, five rebounds and two steals in the first quarter as the Huskies built a 19-5 lead.

UConn, which leads the nation in field goal percentage, started the game 1 of 9, but finished the half 14 of 20 to take a 47-16 lead into halftime. Griffin scored 17 in the half.

Taylor Smith scored 13 points for Xavier (7-8, 0-6), which dropped its fifth straight.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts DePaul on Sunday.

Xavier: At No. 24 St. John's on Sunday.

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean