No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers face the Kent State Golden Flashes on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Kent State.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-1 in home games. Purdue has an 8-1 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Purdue makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Kent State has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.9 points and 10 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.