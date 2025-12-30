No. 4 UConn faces Xavier after Karaban's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn takes on Xavier after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn's 72-54 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 7-2 on their home court. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin leads the Musketeers with 7.5 boards.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Xavier averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.9 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies. Karaban is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.