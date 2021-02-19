No. 4 Ohio State looks for home win vs No. 3 Michigan

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He's also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 19 over his past three games.