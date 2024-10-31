No. 3 Penn State look to end seven-game skid vs. No. 4 Ohio State when Nittany Lions host Buckeyes

Series record: Ohio State leads 25-14.

What’s at stake?

Just about everything, particularly for Ohio State. A second conference loss by the Buckeyes would likely knock them out of Big Ten Championship consideration and dent their College Football Playoff hopes. The Nittany Lions may have a little more wiggle room but snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes would give Penn State's postseason resume a massive boost.

Key matchup

Ohio State's offensive line vs. Penn State's defensive front. The Buckeyes were slowed last week against a Nebraska defense that had given up 56 points the previous week to Indiana. Now Ohio State faces the Big Ten's second-ranked defense (Ohio State is No. 1) on the road in front of 100,000-plus at Beaver Stadium three weeks after dropping a thriller at Oregon.

Players to watch

Ohio State: LB Cody Simon. The graduate student and defensive captain is coming off a brilliant performance in the taut victory over Nebraska in which he broke up a fourth-down pass at the goal line to end one Cornhusker possession and recorded a pair of tackles for loss on Nebraska's final possession.

Penn State: TE Tyler Warren. No matter who the quarterback is with Drew Allar's status uncertain due to injury, the plan figures to ensure Warren gets involved. Warren almost single-handedly brought Penn State back in a win over Southern California and he remains their most consistent offensive threat.

Facts & figures

This is the first time the teams have met with both ranked in the top 5 since No. 3 Ohio State drilled No. 4 Penn State 38-7 in 1996. ... If Penn State can get a lead, look out. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 30 points in the second half this season, including just six in the fourth quarter. ... Ohio State QB Will Howard is second in the nation in quarterback efficiency (183.90), third in completion percentage (74.0) and is tied for 14th in touchdown passes (17). ... Penn State hasn't lost a game on Nov. 2 since 1935 (10 straight victories). ... Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is six receptions shy of tying Hall of Famer Cris Carter's school record for a freshman. Smith has 35 through seven games. Carter had 41 in 1984. ... The Buckeyes had a season-low 285 yards last week against Nebraska, just the third time since Day became head coach in 2019 that Ohio State has finished with under 300 yards. ... Penn State has one of the better running back duos in the country in Kaytron Allen (509 yards) and Nick Singleton (493 yards). Allen and Singleton are the first pair of Nittany Lion running backs since Lydell Mitchell and Franco Harris to share the backfield while each having over 2,000 career yards rushing. ... Ohio State is one of three teams in the FBS to score on every trip to the red zone: 27 for 27, including 25 touchdowns.

