No. 3 Ohio State women rally in OT, beat USF in San Diego

Mikesell had been 0-for-6 from 3-point range before her tying basket. She finished 2 of 13 from the field and scored eight points.

After Mikesell’s 3, South Florida was looking for the game-winner when Sammie Pulsis lost control of the ball, which went out of bounds beneath the basket. Ohio State raced downcourt and Thierry edged inside with the winning bucket.

“That was a great way to end the game, but I feel we could’ve done a lot better,” McMahon said. “We’re capable of playing way better than we played in the first half. But a win is a win, and we took care of business when we had to.”

Pulsis, who finished with 20 points, also missed a 3-pointer for the Bulls with 9 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 75-all.

South Florida led 21-11 after the first quarter and was still ahead by nine, 55-46, at the end of the third. Pulsis made a 3 with 6 seconds left in the period.

Asked whether he still regards Ohio State as one of the nation’s top three teams, McGuff said, “I’m not too worried about the rankings right now. I’m more worried about us playing a full 40 minutes. We made the plays we needed at the end of this one, but we’ve got to get way more consistent and continue to get better.”

Ohio State faces No. 16 Oregon on Wednesday in the championship game of the two-day tournament. The Ducks beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 earlier Tuesday. South Florida faces the Razorbacks in the consolation game.

