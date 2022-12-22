No. 3 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Oregon 84-67 in San Diego

The Buckeyes took control with a 29-14 second quarter and their largest lead was 20 with less than six minutes left in the third. But the Ducks chipped away, narrowing it to 59-49 at the end of the period.

Mikesell had 17 points in the first half and Ohio State went into the break up 54-37.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t one of the first games I looked at on the schedule,” Mikesell said. “We had to take care of business last night and we did that through some adversity.

“At the end of the day, we still have to win. We maintained our composure and finished strong. We gave them some looks, but we still had to finish it out.”

In the event’s third-place game, South Florida held off No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in overtime.

UP NEXT

Oregon takes on UCLA in its Pac-12 opener Dec. 30.

Ohio State plays its Big Ten opener next Wednesday at Northwestern.

Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

