No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

Earlier, Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury.

“Jaden Mangham was in the locker room with us just now with his teammates,” coach Mel Tucker said.

Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Henderson late in the first quarter.

Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio State this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the opener.

