No. 3 Ohio State races past New Hampshire 92-36

news
By JACOB BENGE, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career-high 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat New Hampshire 92-36 on Thursday.

The Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc.

McMahon scored 12 of her points in the second half and tied her career-best of five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

New Hampshire (4-7) held a 9-8 lead before Ohio State closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

Ohio State led 39-29 at halftime despite leading by 16 behind 11 first-half points from Mikesell.

The Buckeyes forced five turnovers in the first 4:06 of the third quarter. They scored 26 unanswered points from 4:05 in the frame to 6:36 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Thierry added 14 points and six rebounds.

Brooke Kane led the Wildcats with 13 points. New Hampshire had an 11-10 advantage on the offensive glass despite being out-rebounded 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored just four points in the third quarter and shot 2 of 11 in the frame. Their 25.5% from the field is New Hampshire’s lowest in four games.

Ohio State: The second half was all defense for the Buckeyes, who forced 18 turnovers and swiped 12 steals in that span. Ohio State defended a season-best 16% against New Hampshire’s 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire: Travels to Merrimack Dec. 21.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

