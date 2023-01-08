No. 3 Ohio State avoids upset scare, downs Illinois 87-81

Both teams matched one another in the first quarter. Illinois began 10 of 21 from the field and Genesis Bryant scored 10 points while the Buckeyes went 8 of 8 at the free throw line but shot 31.3%.

Knotted at 22 points after the opening frame, the Fighting Illini raced ahead on a 10-2 run and outscored Ohio State 25-15 in the second quarter. Illinois led 47-37 at halftime.

Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season behind 27 points and 15 rebounds. Bryant finished with 20 points, Makira Cook had 12 and Brynn Shoup-Hill tallied 10 for Illinois.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The seven-game winning streak came to an end for the Fighting Illini, who are second in the Big Ten standings.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes continue their program-best start to the season despite the absences of guards Madison Greene and Jacy Sheldon, who are dealing with injuries.

UP NEXT

Illinois: At Minnesota Sunday.

Ohio State: At Nebraska Saturday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon