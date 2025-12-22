No. 3 Ohio State and Miami (FL) meet for the Cotton Bowl

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 429.5 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 266.8 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 162.8 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 34.9 points per game (17th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 213.5 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 129.1 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 84.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 8.2 points per game (1st)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 413.4 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 262.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (29th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 281.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 194.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (6th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Ohio State is 6th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 28.8% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 12th, allowing a 30.9% third down conversion rate.

Miami (FL) is 8th in the FBS with a +11 turnover margin.

Miami (FL) is 99th in the FBS averaging 60.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio State's 18th-ranked 40.3 per-game average.

Miami (FL) is 20th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 90.9% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Ohio State is 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:38, while Miami (FL)'s 7th-ranked average is 33:09.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 3,323 yards, 31 TDs, 6 INTs, 78.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 1,035 yards on 168 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 1,086 yards on 80 catches, 11 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,175 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs, 74.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 857 yards on 158 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 992 yards on 89 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Ohio State fell to Indiana 13-10 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Sayin threw for 258 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. Jackson carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Smith had eight receptions for 144 yards.

Miami (FL) won 10-3 over Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 20. Beck passed for 103 yards on 14-of-20 attempts (70.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Fletcher carried the ball 17 times for 172 yards. Keelan Marion had three receptions for 33 yards.