No. 3 Michigan returns to action Sunday at No. 21 Wisconsin

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 3 Michigan at No. 21 Wisconsin, Sunday: Assuming this game takes place as scheduled, it would mark Michigan's first game in three weeks. Michigan put all athletic activities on pause after receiving several positive tests for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. The Wolverines' last game was a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan leads the Big Ten standings and is chasing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But, how rusty will the Wolverines be after such a long delay? Wisconsin has been sliding down the Top 25 the last few weeks and lost 77-54 at Michigan on Jan. 12.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Big Ten announced Tuesday it was moving its tournament from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That should give Big Ten teams some time to acclimate themselves to the surroundings before the NCAA Tournament, which will take place entirely in Indianapolis with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Big Ten men hold their tournament March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the women will have their tournament March 9-13 at nearby Bankers Like Fieldhouse. This marks the first year the men's and women's tournaments are taking place in the same city during the same week.