No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson's 30

Xavier led 35-27 after a hot-shooting first half. The Musketeers shot 56% from the field, including 50% (6 for 12) from 3-point range, while limiting Virginia Tech to 37.5% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers had struggled from 3-point range, making 27.3% of their attempts before Friday night, but shot 10 for 22 (45.5%) from beyond the arc against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have reached the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and this team looks capable of extending that streak. Entering Friday, the Hokies had limited opponents to 35.2% percent shooting from the field, along with forcing 14.2 turnovers and blocking three shots per game. Xavier turned it over 14 times, but Virginia Tech allowed the Musketeers to shoot 47.8% from the field.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: Visits Maryland on Wednesday.

