No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson's 30

Xavier's Nate Johnson (10) shoots a 3-point basket in front of Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Nate Johnson (10) shoots a 3-point basket in front of Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night.

Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier (5-1).

Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points for the Hokies (5-2), who were coming off a loss to No. 9 Memphis on Wednesday. Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points and Keve Aluma added 12.

Xavier, which lost 82-70 to Iowa State on Wednesday, led Virginia Tech 45-37 midway through the second half before the Hokies began to rally, going on a 16-4 run to push ahead 53-49 with 3:46 remaining.

Johnson tied it with a 3, Virginia Tech took the lead again, and Xavier's Jack Nunge tied it 56-all on a 3-pointer with 1:56 left. After misses by both teams, Alleyne's layup put Virginia Tech ahead before Johnson's decisive 3. Cattoor missed a jumper at the buzzer for the Hokies and Justyn Mutts couldn’t convert a tip-in.

Xavier led 35-27 after a hot-shooting first half. The Musketeers shot 56% from the field, including 50% (6 for 12) from 3-point range, while limiting Virginia Tech to 37.5% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers had struggled from 3-point range, making 27.3% of their attempts before Friday night, but shot 10 for 22 (45.5%) from beyond the arc against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have reached the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and this team looks capable of extending that streak. Entering Friday, the Hokies had limited opponents to 35.2% percent shooting from the field, along with forcing 14.2 turnovers and blocking three shots per game. Xavier turned it over 14 times, but Virginia Tech allowed the Musketeers to shoot 47.8% from the field.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: Visits Maryland on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Xavier's Nate Johnson (10) and Paul Scruggs react late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Nate Johnson (10) and Paul Scruggs react late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) clenches his fist after making a 3-point basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) clenches his fist after making a 3-point basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) drives to the basket past Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) drives to the basket past Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) looks to pass over Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) looks to pass over Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) drives past Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) drives past Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) drives past Xavier's Paul Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) drives past Xavier's Paul Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) steals the ball from Xavier's Ben Stanley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) steals the ball from Xavier's Ben Stanley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Xavier's Dwon Odom takes the ball from Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Dwon Odom takes the ball from Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) keeps the ball away from Xavier's Paul Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) keeps the ball away from Xavier's Paul Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

