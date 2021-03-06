No. 24 Rutgers women downs 22nd-ranked Ohio State 71-63

With the win, Rutgers secures the Big Ten's No. 3 seed to the conference tournament which starts next week. It's Rutgers' highest regular season conference finish since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Singleton scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots. Tekia Mack added 11 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-3, 10-3), who won their ninth straight.