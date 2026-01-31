No. 24 Miami (Ohio) improves to 22-0, sets MAC record in 85-61 victory over Northern Illinois

Miami and Arizona remain the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.

Miami has also won 28 straight games at Millett Hall for Division I's longest home winning streak.

Peter Suder added 19 points and Antwone Woolfolk had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Gianni Cobb and Taj Walters paced Northern Illinois (7-14, 3-7) with 17 points apiece. The Huskies have dropped three of their last four.

The RedHawks came into the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage (53.7%) and third in 3-point percentage (40.9%), but had an off night shooting. They were 31 of 64 from the field and only 7 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Where Miami was able to win the game was on defense. It forced 17 turnovers, which led to 22 points.

The Huskies got off to a fast start and had a 26-16 lead midway through the first half. Miami steadily rallied back and was up 40-38 at halftime.

Northern Illinois had a 52-47 advantage early in the second half before Miami regained control with an 18-3 run as Woolfolk scored six points and Byers added five.

The RedHawks closed the game scoring 15 of the final 17 points.

Up next

Northern Illinois: At Georgia State on Feb. 7.

Miami (Ohio): At Buffalo on Tuesday.

