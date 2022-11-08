No. 24 Dayton shakes off rust, beats Lindenwood 73-46

Dayton led by as many as 17 points in the first half and had a 35-21 advantage at halftime.

Lindenwood scored the first five points of the second half but then went ice cold. The Flyers weren't much better but finally ripped off a 17-2 run late and cruised the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Lindenwood: The program is now part of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Lions graduated three starters from last year's team and added three transfers. They haven't had a winning season since finishing 16-13 in 2017-18.

Dayton: The Flyers, 24-11 last season, won their 18th straight opener. All five of last year's starters returned this season, although Smith, who starred as a freshman last season, is sidelined. Sixth man Kobe Brea also is out with an injury.

UP NEXT

Lindenwood: Hosts Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday.

Dayton: Hosts SMU on Friday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean