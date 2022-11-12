No. 24 Dayton pulls away late, beats SMU 74-62

Amzil hit a 3-pointer with 2:12 left and the Flyers controlled the game from there. Amzil sealed it when he was fouled on a long-range shot and sank all three free throws to give the Flyers a 71-62 lead with 48 seconds left.

Dayton went 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 8 of 26 on 3s. The Flyers shot 41% from the floor.

After an 18-3 run in the middle of the first half, it looked as if Dayton might start to run away with it. But SMU scored the next seven, including a 3-pointer by Nutall, while Dayton missed 10 straight shots, half of them 3-point attempts.

Holmes finally broke a 6 1/2-minute scoring drought for the Flyers. A layup by Nutall and a 3-pointer by Phelps cut the Dayton lead to 29-24 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: With a completely rebuilt roster from last season, the Mustangs are still getting used to playing together. If they had eliminated some the sloppiness, they might have played the Flyers to the buzzer.

Dayton: With most of their starters back, the Flyers see the window open for their first NCAA tournament appearance in six years. Point guard Malachi Smith has missed the first two games with an ankle injury and it's not clear when he'll return.

UP NEXT

SMU: Hosts New Mexico on Tuesday.

Dayton: The Flyers go on the road for the first time this season, playing at UNLV on Tuesday night.

