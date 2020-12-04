X

No. 23 Ohio State battles Alabama A&M

No. 23 Ohio State hosts Alabama A&M in an early season matchup

Alabama A&M (1-0) vs. No. 23 Ohio State (3-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State hosts Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M snuck past Samford by two points on the road on Sunday. Ohio State is coming off a 77-44 win at home over Morehead State on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have combined to account for 42 percent of all Buckeyes scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Sueing has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.4 points per game last year. The Buckeyes offense put up 75.6 points per contest on their way to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Alabama A&M went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season.

