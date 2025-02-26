No. 23 Michigan State visits Gray and No. 12 Ohio State

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State faces No. 23 Michigan State after Chance Gray scored 21 points in Ohio State's 98-46 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes are 14-0 on their home court. Ohio State has a 19-4 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 10-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Ayrault averaging 6.3.

Ohio State's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.9 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Jaddan Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.