No. 23 Louisville women has 3 starters combine for 37 points in 91-38 win over Eastern Illinois

Louisville (5-2) took the lead on a 3-pointer from Istanbulluoglu 56 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead.

The Cardinals went on a 12-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 25-12 lead early in the second quarter. They scored at least 21 points in all four quarters, and tallied 39 points on 31 turnovers.

Tiny Lewis was the only player in double figures for the Panthers (0-6), scoring 10 on 4-of-6 shooting.

Up next

Louisville: The Cardinals will host Eastern Tennessee State on Saturday before finishing the event against Bellarmine on Sunday.

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers face Bellarmine on Saturday, then East Tennessee State on Sunday.

