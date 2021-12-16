No. 22 Xavier rolls past Morehead State 86-63

Johni Broome scored 20 points and Tray Hollowell had 19 for Morehead State (6-5).

The Eagles, who led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense at 65.6 points per game, couldn't slow down the Musketeers in the first half.

After missing four of its first five attempts from 3-point range, Xavier hit six of its next seven.

Kunkel hit three straight 3s during an 18-0 run that helped the Musketeers build a 47-19 halftime lead. He finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Despite 15 turnovers, Xavier's offense was efficient with 25 assists on 29 made field goals.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The Eagles were facing their second ranked opponent of the season and fifth in the past two years. They lost 77-54 at No. 22 Auburn on Nov. 9.

Xavier: The Musketeers are dealing with another bout of illness. Forwards Dieonte Miles and Cesare Edwards did not play Wednesday due to issues not related to COVID-19. Xavier was without three key players, including Miles, in a win over Virginia Tech last month.

UP NEXT

Morehead State hosts Alice Lloyd on Saturday.

Xavier hosts Marquette in its Big East Conference opener on Saturday.

___

