No. 22 Xavier Musketeers play the Michigan Wolverines

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers play the Michigan Wolverines at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (6-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier squares off against Michigan at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Xavier is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Xavier makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Michigan has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

Nimari Burnett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

