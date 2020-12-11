X

No. 22 Ohio State battles Cleveland St.

news | 1 hour ago
No. 22 Ohio State hosts Cleveland State in an early season matchup

Cleveland State (0-2) vs. No. 22 Ohio State (4-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ohio State hosts Cleveland State in an early season matchup. Ohio State won over Notre Dame 90-85 on Tuesday, while Cleveland State fell 101-46 at Ohio on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have combined to score 41 percent of all Buckeyes points this season.JUMPING FOR JAYSON: Jayson Woodrich has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 40.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.6 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Cleveland State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.