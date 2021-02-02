No. 22 Northwestern women top No. 11 Buckeyes behind Burton

Burton also had three steals to move into second on the Northwestern career list with 237. She got her ninth assist with 3:18 remaining, aiming for the third triple-double in school history and the first in 10 seasons, but Northwestern only had one basket in the final three minutes — with 7-of-8 shooting at the line.

Lindsey Pulliam also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten Conference), who got their first win over a ranked team this season. Jordan Hamilton added 13 points.