No. 22 Miami (Ohio) remains lone unbeaten in Division I with 91-77 win over Bowling Green

Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green (16-12, 7-8) with 24 points. Josiah Shackelford and Mayar Wol each had 12.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was among the sellout crowd 10,127 at Millett Hall.

The RedHawks have had some close calls during their record streak with six games decided by five or fewer points and three overtime wins. Bowling Green kept Friday's game relatively close for a while.

Bowling Green led 21-19 in the first half, but the RedHawks responded with a 10-0 run.

Skaljac scored 16 of his points in the first half and went 3 of 5 from three-point range helping Miami build a 45-30 halftime lead.

Miami led by 18 points early in the second half, but Wol's 3-pointer got the Falcons within eight with 13:06 left. The RedHawks committed 12 turnovers helping the Falcons keep it close.

Skaljac's fifth 3-pointer increased Miami's lead to 66-51 with nine minutes left. His previous career-best for points was 19 at Buffalo on Feb. 3.

Elmer hit back to back 3-pointers to make it 85-64 with 2:56 left. Elmer made 5 of 8 3-point attempts. The RedHawks went 13 of 30 from 3-point range.

It was the 155th meeting between the two schools. Miami leads the series 94-61, including a 93-83 win on Dec. 30.

Up next

Bowling Green: Hosts Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Miami: At at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball