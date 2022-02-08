No. 21 Ohio State women hand Rutgers 10th straight loss

Mikesell made two free throws with 24.2 seconds left for a 59-56 lead. Rutgers missed a long 3-pointer but Tyia Singleton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at 3.3. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but it didn’t hit the rim, and Jacy Sheldon sealed it with two free throws at 1.9.

Sheldon had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Ohio State (17-4, 9-3 Big Ten). Ohio State entered ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense at 83.2 points per game, but was held to 32.2% shooting. The Buckeyes made 9 of 27 3-pointers and 14 straight free throws, and also turned 20 Rutgers turnovers into 24 points.