No. 21 Ohio State women bowl past Bowling Green 94-63

Mikulasikova made eight of 13 shots whole Mikesell made four of the Buckeyes eight 3-point shots. Jacy Sheldon added 17 points and Kateri Poole 11 for Ohio State (3-0).

Morgan Sharps came off the bench and got hot late scoring 14 of her 21 points for Bowling Green (1-2) in the final 10:42. Zoe Miller added 12 points. The Falcons, who made it to the WNIT last season, returning 10 players, were expected to be more of a test for Ohio State but were 23-of-54 shooting.