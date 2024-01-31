No. 21 Dayton rebounds from last weekend's loss with 83-61 rout of George Washington

Darren Buchanan Jr. paced GW with 13 points and eight rebounds, and James Bishop IV had 10 for GW (14-7, 3-5), which lost its fourth straight game.

Early shooting issues again plagued Dayton, which shot just 33.9% in the loss to Richmond. On Tuesday, the Flyers missed their first five shots before Brea and Enoch Cheeks hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

George Washington's start was even worse. The Revolutionaries sank only one of their first 10 shots and were 1 for 11 from 3-point range when Dayton went up by 10 with 7:42 left in the half. The Flyers led 38-24 at the half.

Dayton was ahead by as many as 26 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: Shooting just 29% in the first half put the Revolutionaries in a hole. They kept firing away from 3-point range — and kept missing — hitting just 5 of 29 attempts for the game. The Revs shot 32%.

Dayton: The Flyers got back on the winning track by finally overpowering GW. They play four straight games against opponents with winning records, although just one (VCU) is above .500 in the A-10.

UP NEXT

George Washington hosts Rhode Island Feb. 6.

Dayton hosts St. Bonaventure on Friday night.

