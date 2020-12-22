No. 20 South Florida women hold off Thomas, Cincinnati

Harvey's fifth 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 55-53 lead and they would not trail again, despite 13 fourth-quarter points from Thomas. Cincinnati's only other double-digit scorer, Arame Niang, fouled out with 3:50 left and USF scored seven of the next nine points for a 10-point lead.

Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points and six rebounds, and Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 11 assists for South Florida (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference).