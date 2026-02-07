No. 2 Michigan takes on Ohio State after Burnett's 31-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan plays Ohio State after Nimari Burnett scored 31 points in Michigan's 110-69 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 10-2 in home games. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 11-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aday Mara averaging 5.1.

Ohio State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Michigan has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Burnett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.