No. 2 Duke squares off against Cleveland St.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors D'Moi Hodge and Torrey Patton have led the Vikings. Hodge is averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 steals while Patton is putting up 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero, who are averaging 17 and 17.1 points, respectively.DOMINANT D'MOI: Hodge has connected on 31.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 1-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.