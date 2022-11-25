No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt

Tulane had a 13-10 lead at halftime as Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 47-yard field goal with 21 seconds left. The kick followed a 28-yard pass from Pratt to Lawrence Keys III, which was ruled a touchdown on the field as Keys appeared to roll over Arquon Bush for a 58-yard score but overturned when replays showed Keys' knee touched the turf.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: Has something special in Spears, who passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 103 yards in the first half. He leads the AAC in touchdowns with 16.

Cincinnati: Missed its bid to win three consecutive AAC regular-season championships in its final three years of membership. There's still a possibility the Bearcats will make it into the AAC title game, though it depends on how UCF does on Saturday night. The Bearcats move to the Big 12 Conference next season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Green Wave will likely move up with the win.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Hosts the AAC Championship game on Dec. 3.

Cincinnati: Awaits their fate, which depends on the outcome of the UCF-South Florida game on Saturday. If UCF wins, it will be tied with Cincinnati in the conference standings — and holds the tiebreaker because UCF beat the Bearcats on Oct. 29.

