No. 19 Ohio State women ease past Kent State 103-47

Ohio State started the game on a 26-0 run and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Sheldon added 11 points to help Ohio State build a 52-14 lead. Ohio State shot 61% from the field while Kent State was held to 4-of-37 shooting.

Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.