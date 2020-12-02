X

No. 19 Ohio State women ease past Kent State 103-47

news | 4 hours ago
Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points to lead five Ohio State players in double figures and the No. 19 Buckeyes beat Kent State 103-47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points to lead five Ohio State players in double figures and the No. 19 Buckeyes beat Kent State 103-47 on Wednesday.

Ohio State started the game on a 26-0 run and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Sheldon added 11 points to help Ohio State build a 52-14 lead. Ohio State shot 61% from the field while Kent State was held to 4-of-37 shooting.

Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.

Freshman Kateri Poole and Aaliyah Patty added 15 points apiece for Ohio State (2-0). Madison Greene had 12 points with six assists as all 11 Buckeyes who played scored.

Nila Blackford led Kent State (0-1) with nine points and Mariah Modkins added eight. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% from the field and 54.5% at the free-throw line.

___

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.