No. 18 West Virginia plays Cincinnati after Quinerly's 38-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia plays Cincinnati after JJ Quinerly scored 38 points in West Virginia's 75-46 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Bearcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Jillian Hayes paces the Bearcats with 9.6 boards.

The Mountaineers are 12-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Quinerly averaging 9.6.

Cincinnati is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 38.6% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia averages 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than Cincinnati gives up (65.8).

The Bearcats and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Hayes is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Sydney Shaw averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Quinerly is shooting 47.3% and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.