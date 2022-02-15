Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

No. 18 Ohio State women win, join logjam atop Big Ten

news
17 minutes ago
Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois 83-67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois 83-67 on Monday night.

The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter. Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third and outscored the Illini 33-13.

Illinois cut 13 points off its deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ohio State 24-11. After making 13 of 18 shots in the third, Ohio State finished 4 of 15 in the fourth.

Ohio State’s win, coupled with Indiana’s 72-55 loss at Nebraska and Maryland's 81-69 win over Iowa, essentially created a four-way tie for first place in the conference. Ohio State, No. 13 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan are 11-3. No. 5 Indiana is percentage points ahead at 10-2.

Rikki Harris scored 17 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova 14, and Taylor Mikesell 13 for the Buckeyes (19-4 overall). Sheldon had seven assists and four steals.

Aaliyah Nye had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, for Illinois (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten). Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Adalia McKenzie scored 11 points.

Ohio State forced 24 turnovers and committed 17. The Buckeyes led 31-15 in points after turnovers and 25-6 in fast-break points.

Ohio State plays at Maryland on Thursday.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
2
Top local news for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
3
Southwest Ohio COVID hospitalizations below state average
4
Cincinnati archdiocese announces priest reassignments
5
National Organ Donor Day: Local man waits on transplant list for kidney
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top