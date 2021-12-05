No. 18 Ohio State dominates in fourth to defeat Purdue 70-53

The Buckeyes' 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage. Purdue responded with a 9-0 run before OSU's Rikki Harris buried a 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes remaining that killed Purdue's momentum. The Boilermakers did not score again, missing their final seven shots.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon scored 12 points for Ohio State (6-1). Mikesell added 10 rebounds and five assists.