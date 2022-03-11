No. 18 Houston advances in AAC with 69-56 win over Cincy

Jeremiah Davenport and John Newman III had 13 points each for Cincinnati, which shot season-low 28.8% (17 of 59), which included seven of 32 on 3-pointers. Newman was 6 of 9 shooting while Davenport was 4 of 14. Mika Adams Woods scored 10 points.

The Cougars had their first lead since 2-0 in the game's opening minute when Shead had a alley-oop pass to Carlton for an easy basket that put them up 40-39 with 14:14 left. Carlton wrapped up the go-ahead 12-0 run with a reverse layup.

Cincinnati made its first two shots of the second half, and led 37-27 on Davenport's layup with 18:42 left. Taze Moore then made a 3-pointer for the Cougars, before John Newman's jumper for the Bearcats, who then went cold.

By time the Bearcats got a 3-pointer from Davenport midway through the second half to end a streak of 11 consecutive missed shots, they had already fallen ahead for good.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have a 33-11 series lead, but have lost their last six games against Houston. That includes all three by double digits this season. ... DeJulius, their leading scorer at 14.7 points per game, finished with nine points on 3-of-16 shooting. He missed eight of nine from 3-point range, the only made 3 being a step-back shot for a 30-27 lead before halftime.

Houston: The Cougars are 6-0 in games at Dickies Arena, which next week will host an NCAA regional. They are 4-0 in AAC tournament games, and regular-season victories over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the last two seasons.

UP NEXT

Houston is in the AAC tournament semifinals for the fourth consecutive time. The Cougars will face Temple or Tulane on Saturday.

Caption Houston guard Kyler Edwards (11) shoots while Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr., rear, struggles to recover a loose ball with Cincinnati forward Jarrett Hensley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket against Cincinnati defenders Jarrett Hensley, center, and Abdul Ado, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller, left, shouts a play to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives past Houston guard Kyler Edwards, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson

Caption Houston guard Kyler Edwards dives after a loose ball as he is grabbed by Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Credit: Gareth Patterson