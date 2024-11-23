No. 18 Cincinnati visits Georgia Tech following Terry's 20-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)
Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7.5; over/under is 150
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 18 Cincinnati after Lance Terry scored 20 points in Georgia Tech's 77-69 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia Tech went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.
Cincinnati went 4-8 on the road and 22-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
