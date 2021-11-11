journal-news logo
X

No. 17 Ohio State faces Niagara

news
50 minutes ago
No. 17 Ohio State hosts Niagara in an early season matchup

Niagara (0-1) vs. No. 17 Ohio State (1-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ohio State hosts Niagara in an early season matchup. Niagara fell 63-60 at Xavier in its last outing. Ohio State is coming off a 67-66 win at home against Akron in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Buckeyes offense put up 78.7 points per contest en route to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Niagara went 1-1 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
93-year-old named Butler County Veteran of the Year
2
Hamilton celebrates additions to Veterans Hall of Fame
3
Lori’s Roadhouse brings national Nashville acts, local entertainment to
4
COVID-19 relief funds put counselors in all Middletown elementary...
5
Monroe considers pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near former...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top