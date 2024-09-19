No. 17 Notre Dame hoping to get 1st home win, avoid another MAC upset against Miami (Ohio)

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Notre Dame already endured one embarrassing home loss to a Mid-American Conference team. Another would almost certainly end its playoff aspirations. For Miami (Ohio), a heavy preseason favorite to repeat as league champ, a win would be a major statement after losing its first two games. And it could make people take a closer look at the MAC champ come playoff time, too.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami's ground game vs. Notre Dame defense. The RedHawks have struggled to run the ball this season, managing just 124 yards total (1.4 yards per carry) against Northwestern and Cincinnati. And the Irish have a much stingier defense, which features three preseason All-Americans. How tough could Notre Dame make it? Just ask Purdue, which suffered a 66-7 loss last weekend — the most lopsided loss in school history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB Brett Gabbert. The younger brother of two-time Super Bowl champ Blaine Gabbert is 45-of-72 with 566 yards passing and two TDs. If the running game stalls, Gabbert, who missed the end of last season with a fractured right leg, will have to get the RedHawks moving through the air.

Notre Dame: QB Riley Leonard. The Duke transfer became the first FBS player to rush for 100 yards, throw for 100 yards and score three TDs in a first half since Lamar Jackson in his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2016. That came a week after a sub-par performance in the loss to Northern Illinois. The question is which Leonard shows up Saturday?

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami coach Chuck Martin left Notre Dame after the 2013 season to take the job at a university nicknamed "The Cradle of Coaches." ... Leonard has run for 23 TDs in his career, tied for No. 3 among all active FBS quarterbacks. He still has not thrown a TD pass this season. ... The RedHawks beat Big Ten member Northwestern last season and Cincinnati in 2022, fresh off the Bearcats' playoff appearance in its final season in the American Athletic Conference. ... Notre Dame’s 42-point halftime lead at Purdue was the largest lead by a road team in FBS in 2024. ... Miami lost its first two games of the season by a total of 18 points. … Notre Dame freshman Boubacar Traore had a 34-yard interception return for a TD, a quarterback sack and two tackles for loss last week.

