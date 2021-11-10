journal-news logo
X

No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

Ohio State's Zed Key, right, makes the game-winning basket over Akron's Ali Ali in the closing second of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Zed Key, right, makes the game-winning basket over Akron's Ali Ali in the closing second of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news
By JACOB BENGE, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Zed Key hit a layup with under 1 second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.

The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who banked it in to seal the win.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but fouled out on Ali's late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points.

Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips, who were close to getting their first win over Ohio State in more than century.

The Zips went on an 8-0 run to open the second half to tie the game at 36. Akron held leads of 62-59 and 53-50 with less than eight minutes to go.

Ohio State went 4 of 14 from 3-point range and shot just 36.7% in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Mid-American Conference squad was tenacious against the Buckeyes and just wouldn't go away.

Ohio State: It was all the Buckeyes could do to survive unranked Akron. Liddell was the best player on the court, but others are going to have to contribute more if they hope to have consistent success.

UP NEXT

Akron: Hosts Point Park on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Niagara on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, looks for an open pass as Akron's Ali Ali defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, looks for an open pass as Akron's Ali Ali defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State players celebrate Zed Key's game-winning basket against Akron in the closing second of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State players celebrate Zed Key's game-winning basket against Akron in the closing second of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Akron's K.J. Walton, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Akron's K.J. Walton, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Malaki Branham, right, drives the lane against Akron's Mikal Dawson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Malaki Branham, right, drives the lane against Akron's Mikal Dawson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, drives the baseline as Akron's K.J. Walton defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, drives the baseline as Akron's K.J. Walton defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives the lane between Akron's K.J. Walton, left, and Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives the lane between Akron's K.J. Walton, left, and Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, drives to the basket against Akron's Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, drives to the basket against Akron's Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Akron's K.J. Walton, right, drives top the basket as Ohio State's Eugene Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Akron's K.J. Walton, right, drives top the basket as Ohio State's Eugene Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Akron's Aziz Bandaogo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Akron's Aziz Bandaogo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans...
2
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Your donations provide food to local families in need
5
Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top