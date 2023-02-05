No. 16 Xavier hits season-best 15 3s, beats St. John's 96-71

The win was Xavier’s second over St. John’s this season. The Musketeers escaped New York with an 84-79 win on December 28.

Nunge and Jones each scored 13 points to lead Xavier to a 49-30 lead at halftime. The Musketeers shot 60.7% (17 of 28) overall and 53.8% (7 of 13) on 3-pointers in the first half. Jones was 3 of 4 from long distance.

Xavier raced to a quick 7-0 lead and never trailed. The Musketeers connected on nine of their first 12 shots and ended the half on an 8-2 run, paced by Nunge’s six points.

The Musketeers put the game away by sinking six of their first seven shots after halftime, including all three 3-pointers on the way to 64-35 lead. They led by as many as 30 points, 67-37, with 14:10 left.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Red Storm were slowed by missing their first four free throws and four of six in the first half. They finished 9 of 16 from the line.

Xavier: The Musketeers went into the game leading the nation with an average of 20.8 assists and finished with 26 on 32 made field goals.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: At Butler on Tuesday.

Xavier: At Butler on Friday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean