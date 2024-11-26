No. 16 Cincinnati takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama State

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Cincinnati will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bearcats face Alabama State.

The Bearcats have gone 3-0 at home. Cincinnati has a 4-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Alabama State is fourth in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 3.0.

Cincinnati averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 27.1 more points per game (82.5) than Cincinnati allows (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bearcats.

CJ Hines averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.